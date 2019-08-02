Rajya Sabha passes UAPA Bill with 147 for, 42 against; law allows Centre to declare an individual a terrorist: The Rajya Sabha on Friday passed the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill 2019. The law gives authority to the Centre to designate an individual as terrorist.

The Rajya Sabha on Friday passed the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill 2019. The bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 24, seeks to amend the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The bill will provide a special policy to counter terrorists, individuals or groups encouraging terrorism in India. The bill was passed in the Upper House of the Parliament with 174 votes in its favour and 42 against it. The law allows Centre to designate an individual as terrorist with the support of an alleged proof.

Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act(UAPA) amendment, 2019 passed in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/jfttTZvdmE — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2019





Ahead of the voting in Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the terrorist is against humanity and the terrorists have no religion. He further asked the Hosue to support the bill in order to take stringent actions against terrorism. The Opposition also opposed the bill in parliament and urged for a motion to send it to a select committee.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the Opposition is not opposing the provisions of the bill but Clause 5 and 6, designating an individual as a terrorist. He further asked on what ground the Centre would call an individual a terrorist.

In his clarification, BJP chief Amit Shah reportedly said that it’s important to designate an individual as terrorist as they start new organisations once an outfit is banned. The new law also allows the government to impose a travel ban on individuals who have been designated as terrorists. The government can also seize the properties of such individuals.

