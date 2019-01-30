Uber comes up with new guidelines: To maintain law and order and provide sufficient safety to the drivers, Uber cab service provider has come up with new guidelines. As per the new updated guidelines, if a customer misbehaves with the driver consecutively, the driver can report the incident to the company.

Uber comes up with new guidelines: Uber cab service provider has come up with new guidelines due to reportedly incessant cases of violence against drivers. To maintain law and order and provide sufficient safety to the drivers, as per the new updated guidelines, if a customer misbehaves inappropriately with the driver consecutively, the driver can report the incident to the company. In such a scenario, the cab-providing firm will regularly send warning messages to the rider to a certain extent. Following which he/she will be banned from using the application.

In dire cases, the Uber account of a particular rider will be put on hold and it will be revoked till the time of thorough probe, media reports said. Keeping in mind the drivers’ safety, Uber official Prabhjeet Singh told news agency PTI, that customers are bound to behave properly. He also laid emphasis on other riders, in case or polling. On this, he said, that other riders must behave decently while the ride is on, or he/she may face access to the Uber app.

The guidelines also asked riders to be vigilant in case of assault/harassment. And under following circumstances, stringent actions can be taken against the riders in case of physically hurting the driver or other passenger’ property, usage of abusive/inappropriate language, breaking the local law while riding.

Other than that, if there is any case of violence, sexual assault, discrimination or illicit activities against the driver while using the app, stringent actions will be taken against the rider.

