The Delhi Police has arrested an Uber driver for allegedly masturbating in front of a woman passenger. The incident came to light when the passenger reported the matter to the police after noticing some unusual behaviour when she noticed that there was something wrong with the body language of the driver.

The woman later approached the police and complained about the incident following which the Uber driver was arrested | Image for pictorial representation

An Uber driver has been booked by the Delhi police for allegedly masturbating in front of a woman passenger. The driver has been arrested for harassing a woman after he took a pick from the Delhi airport. The accused driver has been identified as Shaukeen Khan, originally hails from Mewat district in Haryana. The woman suspected some unusual behaviour with the driver while she was in the cab on Sunday night. The woman passenger noticed something wrong with the body language of the driver.

In order to find out what was wrong with the driver as he was slowing down the car regularly, the woman tried to peek in the front when she found that the driver was trying to masturbate as his pant’s zip was open. The woman later approached the police and complained about the incident following which the Uber driver was arrested.

Also Read: Mentally challenged minor gangraped in Delhi’s Rohini, accused share WhatsApp video with victim’s parents

According to reports, speaking on the incident, DCP Madhur Verma said that the driver decided to masturbate by noticing that the woman was alone in the car. The woman passenger after realising that the Uber driver was performing a vulgar act decided not to act immediately as the car was passing from a little isolated place. However, as per DCP Verma, the passenger decided to approach the police when she a police vehicle upon reaching Janpath. The woman asked the driver to halt the car and tried to approach the police. Noticing woman’s action, the driver panicked and escaped from the scene.

Investigating the case, the police nabbed the driver after a massive search operation after the passenger shared details of the cab driver as it was an app based cab service. Police probe also revealed that the cab driver was carrying a fake licence.

Also Read: Saffron-clad dirty old man upsets Twitter users

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App