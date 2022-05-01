Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stressed the importance of implementing the ‘Uniform Civil Code’ in the state on Saturday, saying that the legislation is required to provide justice to all Muslim women

During his visit to New Delhi, Sarma interacted with media and stated, “Everyone wants to go to UCC. No Muslim lady wants her husband to have three wives at home. Any Muslim woman will tell you that. UCC isn’t just a problem for me; it’s a problem for all Muslim women. UCC will have to be brought if they are to be awarded justice following the repeal of Triple Talaq.”

The Chief Minister distinguished between indigenous Muslims and migrant Muslims in Assam, saying that the former do not want to be merged with the latter.

Explaining further he said, “In Assam, the Muslim community has one faith, but two distinct cultures and origins. One of them is native to Assam and has not migrated in the last 200 years. This group demands that they not be mixed in with migrant Muslims and that they be allowed their own identity.”

The Chief Minister further stated that the state government will decide on the identity of Assamese Muslims, both indigenous and migrant.

When asked about his earlier meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu to resolve the state border problem, Sarma said a district committee would be constituted.

Earlier on Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the state government would appoint a committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

The Uniform Civil Code is an Indian proposal to draught and execute personal laws that apply to all people equally regardless of religion, sex, gender, or sexual orientation. Currently, diverse societies’ personal laws are governed by their religious scriptures.

The law is based on Article 44 of the Constitution, which states that the state must work to ensure that citizens throughout India have access to a uniform civil code. Notably, in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the BJP stated that if elected, it would implement UCC.