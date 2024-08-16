Udaipur Faces Internet Suspension As Communal Clashes Erupt Over School Stabbing

Following communal clashes, which erupted after a stabbing of a class 10 student in Rajasthan’s Udaipur city, the city’s administration has recently suspended the internet for 24 hours on Friday.

As per the divisional commissioner’s office’s notification, this decision was made due to concerns regarding the law and order situation.

Talking to ANI, District Collector Arvind Poswal said ‘This incident took place in the early hours today. We received info about a fight between two children, in which one child was attacked on his thighs with a knife. The wound was deep and the child was immediately taken to the hospital.’

As per the district collector, the child has become stable now and currently, the police are probing the reason, behind the occurrence of this incident.

‘I have met the child, his condition is stable now. Police are investigating the reason behind the incident. I would like to appeal the public to not to pay attention to any kind of rumours or false information. The person who attacked with a knife has been arrested, his father has also been arrested.’ said district collector.

Moreover, he also appealed to people to verify the information with the administration first.

‘We are investigating if any other person or child is involved in this incident. No culprit will be spared .I would appeal that if anyone receives any info or forwards from WhatsApp, please verify it first with the administration, because there might be people who will try to spoil the atmosphere. It is our duty to maintain peace in the city.’ appealed Udaipur’s district collector.

Acts Of Vandalism Reported From Udaipur

Meanwhile, several members of hindu groups gathered at city’s Madhuban to protest the stabbing. As per police, the mob threw stones and set three or four cars on fire. Later, when the tensions got escalated, markets in Bapu Bazar, Hathipole, Ghanta Ghar, Chetak Circle, and surrounding areas got shut down.

Additionally, Some agitators also targeted a shopping mall, damaging its glass doors with stones. Dozens of people also came outside the government hospital but were dispersed by the police.

Talking about the incident, Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal said “After the unfortunate incident that took place during the day, there was outrage on the streets from the public and there were some incidents of vandalism. We immediately took a decision and imposed section 144 in the city.’

Moreover, he also revealed that additional policemen have also been established in the area to maintain law & order.