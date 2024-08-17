The district administration in Udaipur took a drastic step of suspending internet services in the region for 24 hours on Friday in response to the escalating tensions in the city. The unrest erupted following the alleged stabbing of a Class 10 student by a fellow student at a government-run school in the city. The accused student has since been detained by the police, but the incident sparked widespread unrest, prompting swift action from local authorities.

The decision to shut down the internet was made to prevent further deterioration of the law and order situation, as outlined in an official notification from the Udaipur administration. The measure is intended to curb the spread of misinformation and to maintain public safety during this volatile period.

Schools and colleges closed

In addition to the suspension of internet services, Udaipur District Collector Arvind Poswal has issued orders for all schools and colleges in the city to remain closed on Saturday until further notice. The closure is seen as a precautionary measure to avoid any potential flare-ups in violence and to ensure the safety of students and staff.

BJP MLA Phool Singh Meena expressed deep concern over the incident, describing it as a “tragic incident” that has severely disrupted the peace in Udaipur. “The situation in Udaipur has escalated into a riot. We should demolish the accused’s house with a bulldozer. It’s crucial to prevent such incidents. The government will take action against those responsible for the crime. We’ve seen a similar outcry in Udaipur as we did during the Kanhaiyalal murder case,” Meena stated, reflecting the anger and urgency felt by many in the community.

Details of the incident

Arvind Poswal, speaking to India Today over the phone, provided further details on the incident. He mentioned that the victim, a young boy, had sustained complications in his kidney due to the stabbing, leading to the involvement of expert doctors from private hospitals. The seriousness of the injuries has only heightened the tension in the city.

Poswal also confirmed that the police have registered an FIR against unknown individuals responsible for the violence that broke out following the stabbing. Prohibitory orders have been imposed throughout the district to prevent gatherings and further violence. “The Internet has been shut down in parts as a precautionary measure,” Poswal added, emphasizing the administration’s focus on preventing the situation from spiraling out of control.

As the investigation into the stabbing incident continues, authorities are working diligently to restore order in Udaipur.