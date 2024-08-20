Udaipur Knife Attack: Victim’s Father Accuses Perpetrators Of Planning The Murder

The last rites of the Udaipur knife attack victim were carried out on Tuesday. Security has been beefed up in the district to prevent any law and order disturbances. Condoling the death of a class 10 student in Udaipur, Rajasthan BJP MLA Tarachand Jain appealed to everyone to maintain law and order in the district. The BJP MLA further assured full security to the victim’s family.

“I appeal to everyone to maintain a law-and-order situation. The family has a few demands on which the administration has already agreed. First, the family will be protected with full security until there is any potential threat. The case will be expedited in a fast-track court. The family will receive 51 lakhs in compensation,” said Jain.

The father of the victim demanded stringent punishment for the culprit. “I want justice. My son is gone. The culprits should receive strict punishment. We are extremely saddened. I was living for him. The murder was fully planned.”

“The murder was premeditated. The murderer must not be punished according to juvenile rules. These rules have now become outdated. The murder was cruel. The victim’s father is truly innocent. We demanded 2 crores in compensation, but the government has offered 51 lakhs. We also demand that the school administration be suspended immediately,” said a member of the community seeking justice for the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Congress has formed a four-member committee to investigate the incident in which a class 10 student in Udaipur died on Monday, three days after being stabbed by his schoolmate on August 16. Congress MP Bhajanlal Jatav, Udaipur Congress leader Tarachand Meena, former minister Uday Lal Anjana, and Rampal Jat are included in the committee, which will also meet the family members of the deceased.

Earlier, in protest against the incident, some groups set vehicles on fire and vandalized shops. On Friday, the Udaipur district administration imposed restrictions and shut down internet services in Udaipur for 24 hours following communal violence related to the school incident.

