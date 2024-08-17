Udaipur Stabbing Accused’s Illegal Home Demolished Amidst Tight Security

In a dramatic turn of events, the illegally constructed house of a boy accused of stabbing his classmate was demolished by the Udaipur district administration on Saturday. The demolition, carried out under heavy police presence, follows a violent incident that has heightened communal tensions in the region.

The accused, a Class 10 student, allegedly stabbed a fellow student at a government school in Udaipur’s Madhuban area on Friday. The violent act has since sparked unrest in the city, leading to the imposition of prohibitory orders, including Section 144.

The district administration ordered the demolition of the illegal structure where the accused and his father had been living on rent. Authorities allowed the family to remove their belongings before the building was brought down. Despite the heavy police deployment, a minor scuffle erupted between locals and police during the operation.

The demolition was a precautionary measure, taken in response to the escalating tensions in the city. The incident has triggered widespread concern, with markets in key areas like Bapu Bazar, Hathipole, Ghanta Ghar, and Chetak Circle shutting down in fear of further violence.

The stabbing incident, which took place at a government-run school in the Bhattiyani Chohatta area, remains shrouded in mystery as the motive behind the attack is still unclear. The victim, who was initially rumored to have died, is now in stable condition in a hospital ICU. However, these false rumors led to a wave of arson and vandalism across Udaipur, with several vehicles set ablaze.

District Collector Arvind Poswal has confirmed the arrest of both the accused and his father. Poswal has also urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and assured that the situation is being closely monitored to prevent further escalation.

The stabbing and subsequent demolition have exacerbated communal tensions in Udaipur, a city already on edge. The authorities’ swift action to demolish the illegal structure is seen as a move to restore order, but the incident has left the community shaken.

As Udaipur grapples with the fallout, officials are working to maintain peace and prevent further unrest. The situation remains tense, and the local administration continues to monitor developments closely.

In a city known for its historic and cultural significance, the recent events serve as a stark reminder of the fragility of communal harmony. Residents are urged to stay calm and avoid actions that could further inflame tensions.

