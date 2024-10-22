Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

UDAN Scheme Helps Improve Passenger Footfall At Mysore Airport: Airport Director

UDAN scheme, part of the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) 2016, aims to make air travel more accessible and connect remote regions.

UDAN Scheme Helps Improve Passenger Footfall At Mysore Airport: Airport Director

Anoop JR, the Director of Mysore Airport, announced that the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme has significantly revitalized the airport, leading to increased flight operations and improved facilities. Celebrating the 8th anniversary of the scheme, he noted that it was launched at Mysore Airport in 2017 and has played a crucial role in boosting passenger numbers.

Anoop shared that the airport is poised for expansion, with plans to extend the existing 1,740-meter runway by an additional kilometer in the initial phase. He mentioned that the state government is actively coordinating the land acquisition necessary for this expansion, which will commence once the land is secured.

The UDAN scheme, part of the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) 2016, aims to make air travel more accessible and connect remote regions. Launched in October 2016, it focuses on enhancing regional connectivity, targeting a total of 72 airports, including 45 that are underserved or unserved. Under this scheme, airfare for a one-hour journey of around 500 km is capped at Rs. 2,500.

In a related update, Sujith Kr Poddar, Director of the Kadapa airport in Andhra Pradesh, discussed the ongoing developments at his facility, which has also benefited from the UDAN initiative. Launched in 2016, Kadapa airport was initially served by TruJet Airways until 2021, after which Indigo Airlines took over operations.

Currently, Kadapa airport operates four flights daily, all managed by Indigo. On Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, flights connect Chennai, Kadapa, and Vijayawada. On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, the schedule includes routes from Bengaluru to Kadapa and Visakhapatnam, returning to Bengaluru.

MUST READ: Ganderbal Terror Attack: Anti-Pakistan Protests Erupt Across Jammu

Filed under

Civil Aviation Authority MYSORE NCAP UDAN
Advertisement

Also Read

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch Gets Clean Chit From Centre, Sources Suggests

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch Gets Clean Chit From Centre, Sources Suggests

Shubman Gill Fit For The Second Test Against New Zealand

Shubman Gill Fit For The Second Test Against New Zealand

Newly Discovered Snake Species In Western Himalayas Named After Leonardo DiCaprio

Newly Discovered Snake Species In Western Himalayas Named After Leonardo DiCaprio

Election Commission Stops Rural Housing Survey In 6 Bengal Districts Due To Bye-Polls

Election Commission Stops Rural Housing Survey In 6 Bengal Districts Due To Bye-Polls

Man City Aim To Assert Dominance In Clash Against Sparta Prague

Man City Aim To Assert Dominance In Clash Against Sparta Prague

Entertainment

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The Shining

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold Claims

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox