Uddhampur bus accident: Five people died at the spot while another passenger died at a local hospital. The injured persons are being treated at the hospital, the Jammu & Kashmir Police said.

Uddhampur bus accident: At least 6 people were killed and 38 others sustained injuries after a bus (JK02BR-5503) from Surinsar to Srinagar fell into a deep gorge in Majalta, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur on Friday night. Six people died at the spot while The injured persons are being treated at the GMC Jammu, the Jammu & Kashmir Police said. The rescue operation is still going on.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Dr Piyush Singla said teams of revenue, civil defence and the police rushed to the spot and launched the operation immediately after the accident. He also confirmed that five persons including a woman died in the accident.

Earlier, two passengers had died and 20 others were injured after a bus from Udhampur to Ramnagar skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge at Kuh Nalla.

