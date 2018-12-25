Addressing a religious rally in Pandharpur on Monday, party chief Uddhav Thackeray borrowed Congress scion Rahul Gandi's words "chowkidar hi chor hai" to launch a veiled attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, although, his context was different from Rafale scam. While referring to Rafale deal scam, the Shiv Sena president asserted that he couldn't believe that the Supreme Court has given a clean chit to the government over Rafale jet deal.

Referring to a story being told to him by a farmer during one his state tours, Thackeray said that he once met a farmer who showed him a pest-infested tree. He added the lime tree is used to make pesticides and it was the first time that a lime tree was got infested. After observing the fact, Thackeray told the farmer that these days things have changed as security persons have become thieves.

While referring to Rafale deal scam, the Shiv Sena president asserted that he couldn’t believe that the Supreme Court has given a clean chit to the government over Rafale jet deal adding that a company which had no experience eas given a contract for the deal.

He also said that on one side the government is doing scams in the purchase of arms and ammunition while on the other side, it has refused pay hike for jawans.

