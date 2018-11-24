Uddhav Thackeray Ayodhya visit LIVE updates: Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is expected to witness an intense weekend as two major events are going to be organised for the construction of Ram Temple. The fist is by Shiv Sena, whose chief Uddhav Thackeray will be in Ayodhya on Saturday for a two-day visit.

Thackeray is reportedly going to be accompanied by his fellow Shiv Sainiks who left for the temple town on Thursday from Thane and Nashik

Uddhav Thackeray Ayodhya visit LIVE updates: After Supreme Court deferred the hearing for the Ayodhya title suit case to January, many RSS stalwarts, allies criticised the apex court’s verdict claiming the construction of Ram temple was a matter of faith for Hindus. Among them was also its ally, hostile partner Shiv Sena, whose party chief Uddhav Thackeray is expected to arrive in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday afternoon for a two-day event to perform grant prayers at the Ram janmabhoomi. Thackeray is reportedly going to be accompanied by his fellow Shiv Sainiks who left for the temple town on Thursday from Thane and Nashik.

To ensure smoothness and law and order, section 144 has been imposed in the region. Earlier there were reports of minor communal clashes in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur and Kanpur during Ram-Janaki bike yatra, which was conducted by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Meanwhile, another major event is going to be organised by the VHP on Sunday, which is reportedly going to be the biggest congregation of RSS karsevaks after the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition.

Media reports said Thackeray’s visit at the temple town is to build pressure on the ruling government, to immediately expedite the construction plans for the Ram Mandir.

The party has demanded the Narendra Modi-led government to come out with an ordinance for Ram temple and also announced the date of construction of the temple.

Here are the LIVE updates

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App