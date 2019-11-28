Maharashtra: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra today at Shiva Ji Park in Mumbai. He was elected as the leader of the ShivSena-NCP-Congress alliance, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, in a joint meeting earlier, and his name was announced by NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari conducted the oath ceremony in presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leaders AR Antulay, Vasantdada Patil, Shivajirao Nilangekar-Patil, Shankarrao Chavan, Sushilkumar Shinde and Prithviraj Chavan and other dignitaries. MNS Chief and Uddhav Thackeray’s cousin, Raj Thackeray was also present at the swear-in ceremony. Not just the politicians, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and son Anant Ambani.

Uddhav Thackeray has become the 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra, succeeding BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis.

After Udhav Thackeray, Shiv Sen leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai took the oath to be the ministers in Maharashtra Cabinet. From the Nationalist Congress Party’s quota, Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal pledged to be the ministers in Maharashtra Cabinet. While Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut were the Congress leaders who took oaths to be Maharashtra ministers.

ReportsThe First Cabinet meeting to be held at 8 pm at Sahyadri Guest House.

Soon after Uddhav Thackeray ook oath as the Maharashtra CM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him on twitter. He said, “Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. PM added that he is confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra.”

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr. Manmohan Singh extended his greetings to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and said may he embark on a historic journey towards the progress of the State.

