Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is unwell and is at Reliance Hospital for a check-up. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been admitted to Reliance Hospital in Mumbai due to health concerns. He is currently undergoing medical examinations.

Thackeray has been undergoing a medical examination since 8 a.m. on Monday to detect any blockages in the coronary arteries of his heart. Sources indicate that Uddhav is likely to undergo angiography.