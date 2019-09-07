Ram Mandir will be built under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, said Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the launch event of three metro lines in Mumbai. Thackeray also praised Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray says Ram Mandir will be built under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership: Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be built under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claimed Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday. Thackeray made the statement while speaking at the launch event of three metro lines in Mumbai.

PM Modi was also present when the Shiv Sena chief was listing the achievements of the Narendra Modi II government. He further noted that the BJP and Shiv Sena would again join hands for the upcoming Assembly elections. Interestingly, despite being an alliance partner, the Shiv Sena has always been a hardboiled nitpicker of the BJP government.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the rumors were doing the rounds that the alliance would not contest the 2019 elections together. However, the Shiv Sena chief changed his decision soon after meeting BJP president Amit Shah.

In his address, the Shiv Sena chief also praised and congratulated Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. He said that something that had been a part of the party manifesto was finally fulfilled by the prime minister.

He said that he was proud that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir had been abrogated, adding that the party would soon be built the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Earlier in June too, Thackeray had expressed his confidence in PM Modi’s leadership over the Ayodhya land dispute. While addressing the party workers, Thackeray had claimed that Ram Mandir would be built during the PM Modi’s rule.

Maharashtra Assembly elections are just a few months ahead and both the BJP and Shiv Sena need each other to register another massive victory like the recent 2019 Lok Sabha elections. During the Lok Sabha elections, the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance had won 41 out of 48 seats.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App