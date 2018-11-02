Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that BJP will go from 280 to 2 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha election if it says Ram Mandir was a jumla. Uddhav Thackeray said that the bricks that were collected and the promise to build Ram Mandir were the main reasons that BJP came into the power.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray comes out all guns blazing at the Centre and targetted the Modi government on Thursday saying that the bricks collected by the saffron party and the promise of building the Ram temple was the main reason that they came to power. Uddhav Thackeray said that if BJP will declare the promise of building Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as a jumla then surely they will come down 280 to 2 Lok Sabha seats.

The Shiv Sena chief told the reporters, “The bricks that were collected to build Ram Mandir were in reality not for the temple, but were the steps to take you (BJP) to power. Say once that the construction of Ram temple was a jumla and you will be reduced to 2 seats from 280 in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.” In an event at Mahad in Raigad district, Uddhav Thackeray said that the run-up for 2019 Lok Sabha elections has begun and asserted that the BJP will face a big loss if they declare Ram mandir promise as another election rhetoric or jumla.

Shiv Sena and BJP are alliance partners in the state and the Centre but Sena keeps on poking the Modi government on various issues. A few days back, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had called the PM’s Make in India scheme as an employment scam. In a weekly column in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna, Sanjay Raut wrote that the Prime Minister and Finance Minister have been continuously asserting that India has been a fastest growing economy in the world, but the employment numbers show a different story.

