Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray has trolled the NDA government and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam of 11,400 crores

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray seems to have joined the Chalo Ayodhya campaign with reports claiming that the leader will be visiting Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya before the 2019 elections. Uddhav Thackeray is also likely to hold a rally during his visit. The following announcements come in after it was reported that Uddhav Thackeray met Ram Janmabhoomi trust Janmejay Sharanji Maharaj on Sunday. During the meet, Maharaj had invited Uddhav to visit Ayodhya. While meeting Uddhav Thackeray, Janmejay Sharanji Maharaj said that the Ram Mandir trust needed Shiv Sena’s assistance in the reconstruction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

As per reports, Shiv Sena had been constantly demanding the immediate construction of Ram Mandir by the ruling BJP government. According to a report by News18, Uddhav Thackeray might try to cash on the Hindutva vote bank while supporting the Ram Mandir construction issue.

A report by TOI claims that Uddhav Thackery will be visiting Ayodhya after Shiv Sena Dussehra rally in Mumbai. Commenting about his visit to Ayodhya, Udhav reportedly said that the date for his visit will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Ram Mandir construction issue, Shiv Sena’Sanjay Raut said that its only Shiv Sena’s passion and power that can construct Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Earlier in July, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray hinted towards his plans of visiting Uttar Pradesh. Reports suggest that several posters and hoardings with “Chalo Ayodhya, Chalo Varanasi” were put up on Uddhav Thackeray’s birthday.

