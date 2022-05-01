A forest fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday morning

According to the Range Officer, the fire was previously extinguished, but miscreants re-ignited it in the forest.

Dudu Range Officer Ayush Gupta stated, “In the morning, we received information about a forest fire in the surrounding area. It was put out by 10:30 a.m., but not before some residents set fire to it again. The accused’s name has been forwarded to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate.”

The State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) has also joined the rescue operation to put out the fire, according to the official.

Locals who are assisting officials in extinguishing the fire have stated that their community is being threatened by flames. However, they tried to contain it, but the wind is causing it to spread.

Villagers are concerned about the safety of their lives and their homes.

These villagers live in a woodland region, therefore, everyone is worried. It is being suspected that the fire may infiltrate villages and even residential areas, if not controlled on time.