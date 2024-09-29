Udhayanidhi On His New Role: A Hope To Serve Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister designate Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Sunday that he hopes his work will justify the decision to elevate him to Deputy CM.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister designate Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Sunday that he hopes his work will justify the decision to elevate him to Deputy CM.

Paying Tribute to M. Karunanidhi

The Deputy CM designate paid his tributes to former DMK Chief M. Karunanidhi at his memorial in Chennai, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. Tamil Nadu Ministers Sekar Babu, T.R.B. Rajaa, Anbil Mahesh, and other MLAs were also seen at the memorial.

Acknowledging the Responsibility

Speaking to reporters after visiting the memorial, Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him. “Last night, the Chief Minister gave me an additional charge, announcing me as the Deputy Chief Minister. Four new ministers are taking oath today, and I wish them all the best. I express my gratitude to the Chief Minister. This is not just a position but an additional responsibility, and I thank all who have expressed their wishes,” he stated.

Responding to Criticism

Addressing criticism levied against him, he remarked, “Of course, there is criticism. I will try my best to take in all the criticism and work my hardest for the public. I accept all your criticisms and will respond to them through my work.”

Opposition Voices Concerns

Earlier, Tamil Nadu BJP state president Narayanan Thirupathy criticized the recent cabinet reshuffle of the state government and Udhayanidhi Stalin’s elevation as Deputy Chief Minister. In a self-made video, the BJP leader stated that Udhayanidhi Stalin lacks the “maturity” to hold the post of a minister, let alone be the Deputy CM.

“Appointing ministers or deputy chief ministers is the prerogative of the Chief Minister, and we don’t deny that. But Udhayanidhi Stalin does not have enough maturity to become the Deputy Chief Minister or a minister. A person who degrades and demeans the office by saying he will eradicate Sanathan Dharma should not be Deputy Chief Minister,” Thirupathy argued.

Support from DMK Leaders

In response to the criticism, DMK MP Kanimozhi defended the choice of Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy CM. She stated that opposition parties should not question Chief Minister Stalin’s decision, as he has been elected to power.

“It is the Chief Minister who has been voted to make that decision, so I don’t think opposition parties can question the CM’s decisions regarding any cabinet office,” she said.

A Major Cabinet Reshuffle

Udhayanidhi Stalin was elevated to Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, having previously served as the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development. He will also take on the portfolio of Planning and Development in addition to his existing responsibilities.

The announcement is part of a significant cabinet reshuffle within the state government, which also sees Senthil Balaji being re-inducted into the Tamil Nadu cabinet. CM Stalin has recommended the induction of V. Senthil Balaji, Dr. Govi Chezhiaan, R. Rajendran, and S.M. Nasar into the Council of Ministers.

Celebration Ahead of Swearing-In Ceremony

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Sunday afternoon, DMK cadres celebrated by bursting crackers and distributing sweets to the public in Trichy.

