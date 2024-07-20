Amid growing speculation about his potential promotion to Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister and DMK Youth Wing Secretary, chose to downplay the rumors and focus on his current role. In a recent speech, Udhayanidhi addressed the reports surrounding his possible elevation with a mix of humor and clarity.

“There is a resolution passed today to take charge to help our Chief Minister and party president,” Udhayanidhi said, adding with a smile, “I know some of you have initiated this resolution just to make sure we do it in advance and get a good name.”

Regarding the speculation about his promotion, Udhayanidhi reiterated his earlier stance, stating, “There are many news reports about the Deputy Chief Minister position. I have said to the press before that all ministers in our Government are effectively Deputy Chief Ministers.”

He expressed his commitment to his current position, remarking, “No matter what post I hold, to me, the role of Youth Wing Secretary is my favorite.”

Looking ahead to the 2026 assembly elections, Udhayanidhi conveyed his confidence in the party’s prospects. “The 2026 election is our target. We should work hard and achieve a victory like we did in the last elections. Whatever alliance emerges, our leader will win. It is our Chief Minister MK Stalin who will take charge again. Our DMK alliance is poised to win the 2026 assembly elections.”

Udhayanidhi also encouraged the youth wing cadres to become more active on social media, urging them to “allot 10 minutes each morning and evening daily” to enhance their engagement.

His remarks effectively address and dispel the rumors about his promotion while emphasizing the party’s focus on the upcoming elections. He also called on supporters to increase their engagement with the party’s activities, including reading the daily newspaper, Murasoli.

Additionally, Udhayanidhi set an ambitious goal for the youth wing, urging the inclusion of a youth cadre from every household. To support this initiative, the Deputy Secretary of the party’s youth wing has been actively traveling across the state to identify potential candidates for district-level positions. Announcements regarding these positions are expected to be made soon.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Also Read: Ammonia Gas Leak at Thoothukudi Fish Processing Plant Causes 29 Women to Faint: Investigation Underway)