Udit Raj added that women take Rs 2 lakh or Rs 4 lakh to level allegations against men. Once they get the money, they target other men. BJP leader added that he accepts it is the nature of men. However, he later questioned the women and asked are they perfect?

BJP MP Udit Raj, on Tuesday, broke his silence over India’s #MeToo movement and termed it a wrong practice. Talking to media over several cases of sexual molestation against renowned personalities, BJP MP Udit Raj said that these are the habits of women in the country. Udit Raj added that women take Rs 2 lakh or Rs 4 lakh to level allegations against men. Once they get the money, they target other men. BJP leader added that he accepts it is the nature of men. However, he later questioned the women and asked are they perfect? Speaking about the recent cases where women have named and shamed their abusers. Udit Raj asked can it not be misused by the women?

BJP MP Udit Raj added that when women level such allegations against a man, his life gets totally destroyed. He added that the following practice of levelling charges against a man after 10 years of the incident is also wrong.

BJP MP Udit raj later supported the #MeToo campaign and said that he stands by the victims but wondered who and how will the allegations be verified. he added that it will hard to verify the accusations after so many years.

He added that if a man gets accused of a crime which he did not commint, his life gets destroyed as his image in public gets totally ruined. he stated that it is the start of wrong practice.

