In a joint notice, the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) urged Indian students not to pursue higher education in Pakistan. They have advised students not to go to Pakistan for higher education.

The Council and Commission have warned that any Indian national or overseas citizen of India who seeks admission to higher education in Pakistan will be ineligible to seek employment or further education in India.

The notice issued by the Council and Commission on Friday quoted “All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing Higher Education. Any Indian national/Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission in any degree college/educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan.”

However, the organisations have granted relief to migrants and their children who have obtained a higher education in Pakistan and have been granted Indian citizenship. After receiving MH.A. Security Clearance, such candidates are eligible to pursue work in India.