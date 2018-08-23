The University Grants of Commission affiliated colleges have once again come under the scanner of the governing body for banning the junk food in the premises. The UGC has issued a letter to all the Vice Chancellors to ban such food items in order to set new standards for healthy food.

The University Grants of Commission (UGC) has issued a notice all the Vice Chancellors of all the universities to ban the junk food in the colleges. The letter states,“Banning junk food in colleges would set new standards for healthy food and make the students live better, and learn better and also reduce the obesity levels in young learners, thus preventing lifestyle diseases which have a direct link with excessive weight”.

This move came after a directive from the HRD ministry asked the UGC to ban the sale of junk food on the premises of higher education institutions. To create an awareness among the young generation who are vulnerable regarding healthy living, in the letter the UGC has urged the vice chancellor an assurance of strict adherence to the advisory issued in November 2016.

Adding to this, it has been suggested to create wellness clusters under Students Welfare Departments that can also set out as counselling centres for proper nutrition and exercise and healthy habits and psychological support to prevent and reduce the incidence of obesity in young students. Also, orientation programmes can be conducted for faculty and staff on issues related to health.

On similar lines, recently, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also directed all the affiliated schools to take junk food off their canteen menu. This instruction was laid out after a report of the Ministry of Women and Child Development was presented. The report was an elaborated study regarding the consumption of foods high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) and promotion of healthy snacks in schools. Furthermore, the board also advised all the schools to try that no such food items are available around 200 meters of the school premises.

Talking about the same while speaking to a leading publication, an assistant professor of Loyola College, Andrew Sesuraj said that it was the responsibility of the institutions to ensure that the students are provided with healthy and subsidised food.

