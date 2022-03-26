UGC warned the students pursuing degree in china for the universities in china do not have any online programmees

On Friday, the University Grants Commission issued a warning to Indian students interested in pursuing higher education in China, saying that “the higher education authorities does not recognise online degree programmes.”

According to current guidelines, the UGC and AICTE do not accept degree courses completed solely online without prior clearance.

In a public notice issued by UGC, the commission stated that “It has come to our attention that a few universities in the People’s Republic of China have begun issuing notices for admission to various degree programmes for the current and next academic years.”

Furthermore, UGC in the document mentioned that there has been no reduction in travel restrictions so far, and some Indian students are unable to continue their studies in China.

China has implemented travel restrictions as a result of Covid-19, and all visas have been suspended since November 2020, according to the commission.

Minister Wang Yi, on the other hand, has promised to discuss the issue with the appropriate authorities in order to provide relief to Indian students, according to Jaishankar.