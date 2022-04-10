The University Grants Commission (UGC) of India's official Twitter account was hacked early today

However, the account has been restored now. The account with 2, 96,000 followers posted several tweets related to NFTs after it was hacked.

This is the third high-profile Twitter account to be hacked in the last two days, after the UP Chief Minister’s Office and the Indian Meteorological Department.

The intrusion was discovered after some unknown hackers gained control of UGC India’s Twitter account and sent out a long string of unrelated tweets tagging countless unknown people all around the world. A cartoonist’s picture was also used as the hacker’s profile photo.

Following this, Lucknow Cyber Police station has filed a case against unknown persons under relevant sections of the IT Act. A team of professionals from the DGP office has assured to look into the situation.