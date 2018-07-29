The Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) has come out to refute claims made by several people saying that the personal information published about the TRAI chief has not been fetched from Aadhar database. Earlier, RS Sharma had challenged people to show how the knowledge of the unique number could leak other details.

The Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) has come out to refute claims made by several people who had allegedly accessed personal details about Ram Sewak Sharma.

The Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) has come out to refute claims made by several people who had allegedly accessed personal details about Ram Sewak Sharma after the TRAI chairman disclosed his Aadhaar number and challenged people to show how the knowledge of the unique number could leak other details.

“It condemns such malicious attempts by few individuals to malign the world’s largest unique identity project – Aadhaar. Aadhaar has built the digital trust among people at large and these devious elements are trying to spread misinformation,” UIDAI was quoted by The Indian Express.

“My Aadhaar number is XXXX XXXX XXXX (masked). Now I give this challenge to you: Show me one concrete example where you can do any harm to me,” Sharma had tweeted in response to a tweet which asked him to publish his Aadhaar number if he trusted the system.

A Twitter user, claiming to be a French security researcher, said that Sharma’s bank accounts were not linked to his Aadhaar Number, which Sharma has denied.

“Aadhaar database is totally safe and has proven its security robustness over last eight years. UIDAI emphatically stated that any information published on Twitter about the said individual RS Sharma was not fetched from Aadhaar database or UIDAI’s servers,” the identification body tweeted.

The TRAI chairman had thrown the challenge a day after the Srikrishna Committee submitted its report on data protection, including amendments in the Aadhaar Act and new safeguards to protect information of Aadhaar holders. The committee recommended Aadhaar be amended to increase privacy safeguards.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More