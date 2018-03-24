The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has refuted the claim by a Delhi based researcher over Aadhaar data leak. The UIDAI on Saturday said that there is no truth in this story as there has been absolutely no breach of UIDAI’s Aadhaar database and Aadhaar remains safe and secure. The issuing authority of Aadhaar said that the story is totally baseless and irresponsible. The ZDNet story claimed that a state-owned utility company has the vulnerability which can be used to access the huge amount of Aadhaar data including banking details.

Denying all fresh reports over Aadhaar data leak, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has claimed that there has been absolutely no break in its database. The statement by UIDAI refuted claims by a Delhi based researcher that a data leak on a system run by a state-owned utility company can allow anyone to access private information of all Aadhaar holders. Clearing its stand, the issuing authority of Aadhaar on Saturday issued a series of tweets from its official Twitter handle @UIDAI. The UIDAI said, “We refute the reports in a certain section of media sourced from ZDNet which quote a person purportedly claiming to be a security researcher that a state-owned utility company has the vulnerability which can be used to access the huge amount of Aadhaar data including banking details.”

The UIDAI further added that the story is totally baseless and irresponsible. It purports that the database of a state Utility company containing its customer details such as bank account numbers, consumer number, Aadhaar number (not the biometrics), etc., has the vulnerability, added UIDAI in a tweet. The authority further asserted that one must understand that the Aadhar number, though a personal sensitive information, is not a secret number. Urging people not to get misled by fake reports, the UIDAI said there are some vested interests for such stories being circulated in social and other media. The technology website ZDNet had claimed that 12-digit Aadhar number and the information of services they have linked their Aadhaar card.

These services include bank details, policy details and other private information. This potentially affects every Aadhaar card holder. On March 21, representing the government on the security of Aadhaar data issue in the Supreme Court, Attorney General KK Venugopal told judges that Aadhaar data is secure behind a wall that is 5 feet wide and 13 feet high. Putting the facts in front of the 5-judge constitutional bench which was hearing petition questioning the privacy of peoples’ data associated with the Aadhaar number, Attorney General KK Venugopal said that the place where Aadhaar data is kept is in Manesar.

