Days after TRAI chief RS Sharma's Aadhaar challenge turned into a misadventure, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has advised people to refrain from publicly putting their Aadhaar numbers on the internet and social media and posing challenges to others.

In his July 18 tweet, RS Sharma said, “My Aadhaar number is 7621 XXXX XXXX Now I give this challenge to you: Show me one concrete example where you can do any harm to me!”

In a series of tweets, the UIDAI said, “In our regular media campaigns, we have been consistently making people aware not to display or publish or share their Aadhaar number in public domain. We emphasise that people should not display or publish their Aadhaar number in public.”

In another tweet, the UIDAI added that Aadhaar number is personally sensitive information like bank account number, passport number, PAN number, etc., which should be strictly shared only on a need basis for a legitimate use for establishing identity and for legitimate transactions.

The UIDAI yesterday had rubbished claims that TRAI chief RS Sharma personal details being fetched from Aadhaar database. Clarifying the matter, UIDAI, in its official statement, claimed that RS Sharma’s personal details were in the public domain as he has been a public servant for decades.

