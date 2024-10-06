Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 7, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Ujjain: Amid Tirupati Laddu Row, Mahakaleshwar Temple Laddu Prasad Passes FSSAI Tests

The Laddu Prasad of the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain has passed 13 parameters of food safety regulations.

Ujjain: Amid Tirupati Laddu Row, Mahakaleshwar Temple Laddu Prasad Passes FSSAI Tests

The Laddu Prasad of the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain has passed 13 parameters of food safety regulations, creating a wave of delight among the devotees amid the Tirupati Prasad row.

According to the Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Gupta, the Laddu Prasad went through 13 different types of tests conducted by some recognised laboratories of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

He said that there were four main ingredients in the prasad, which are, pure ghee, gram flour, rava and sugar among which the most expensive ingredient is pure ghee.
He said that 40 metric tonnes of ghee are being used here for making the prasad each day, manufactured by the state government’s cooperative institution, Ujjain Milk Union.

Following the news, Gupta expressed his delight that there was a wave of happiness in the minds of devotees, restoring the faith among them.
“A devotee got the (Mahakaleshwar temple) laddu prasad tested in a lab approved by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). They conducted 13 different tests. It is a matter of great happiness that Prasad passed all 13 criteria… (ghee, gram flour, sugar and rava). Prasad is prepared using 4 main ingredients… Pure ghee is used in it… This ghee is made by Ujjain Milk Union, a state government cooperative,” Gupta.

Gupta also requested that Tirupati Devasthan use the Sanchi Ghee manufactured by the Ujjain Milk Union.

He further said that the entire credit goes to the Management Committee of the Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple, which maintains the quality of the prasad.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: National Award For Jani Master Revoked After POCSO Case

Filed under

Tirupati laddu Tirupati Laddu Controversy UJJAIN MAHAKAL

Also Read

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox