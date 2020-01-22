To strengthen the relations between India and Ghana, IndianOil has signed an MoU with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) of Ghana for providing its assistance and technical expertise in the implementation of Ghana’s National LPG Promotion Policy.

To further strengthen the relations between India and Ghana, IndianOil has signed an MoU with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) of Ghana for providing its assistance and technical expertise in the implementation of Ghana’s National LPG Promotion Policy. With India’s emergence as a world leader in the provision of clean energy to its citizens by the expansion of its LPG network, Ghana sought assistance from India in its own efforts to promote safe, clean and environmentally friendly LPG for increased domestic, commercial and industrial usage.

The MoU was exchanged between NPA of Ghana and IndianOil in the august presence of Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, H.E Mr. Michael Aaron, High Commissioner of Ghana at New Delhi, Mr. Ashish Chatterjee, Joint Secretary (GP & M), MoP&NG, Mr. G.K Satish, Director (Petrochemicals & Business Development), IndianOil, Mr. Gurmeet Singh, Director (Marketing), IndianOil and other Senior Officials of NPA, Ghana, and IndianOil.

Mr. Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli, Chief Executive, NPA, Ghana and Mr. L.K.S Chauhan, Chief General Manager (LPG Operations), IndianOil signed the MoU. The purpose of this Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is to strengthen cooperation between the Parties in the field of Petroleum in particular LPG in which by IOC would support the NPA on the successful implementation of the Re-circulation Model (CRM) of LPG.

In this regard, IndianOil, the country’s flagship oil marketing company would on behalf of India provide support to the National Petroleum Authority of Ghana in several areas such as development of Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) Standards, development of Licensing, permit and legal framework, development of economics for LPG bottling plant, pricing structure, and communication strategy. IndianOil will also assist in areas of infrastructure development for the new LPG Value chain, support for upgrading capacities of institutions along with policy development and review.

The MoU also provides for administrative assistance to IndianOil in case it decides to participate as a commercial participant in Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector. The MoU between the two countries symbolizes India’s recognition as a leader in providing clean energy access to millions of Indians through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana successfully implemented by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas with the support of oil marketing companies like IndianOil and others.

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited:

With a 33,000-plus work-force, extensive refining, distribution & marketing infrastructure and advanced R&D facilities, IndianOil have been providing energy access to millions of people across the length and breadth of the country through its ever-expanding network of customer touchpoints, currently numbering over 50,000. With a turnover of Rs. 6,05,924 crore and a net profit of Rs. 16,894 crore for fiscal 2018-19, IndianOil is one the largest and most trusted corporations in the Country, touching the lives of over a billion Indians.

About National Petroleum Authority of Ghana and its National LPG Promotion Policy

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) is the regulatory authority to regulate the petroleum downstream industry in Ghana. The NPA is tasked with the implementation of the proposed National LPG policy which seeks to provide direction on marketing and distribution of LPG in a safe and efficient manner through adoption of LPG Bottling Plant and Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) similar to India. The policy envisages that at least 50% Ghanaians (currently 23%) have access to safe and environmentally friendly LPG for domestic, commercial and industrial uses by 2030.

