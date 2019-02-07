The occasion also saw the launch of the PMUY anthem – Ujjwala Bharat Ujjwala – composed and developed by eminent singer and film industry personality Padma Shri Kailash Kher. The PMUY anthem is available on online music platforms such as Amazon, Apple, Hungama, Wynk, Google Play, Saavn, and many others. The anthem aims to reach the Ujjwala message to every household in the country by its powerful and inspiring rendition.

The event was organised in New Delhi under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas

Oil industry today observed Ujjwala Utsav, celebrating the stellar role played by all stakeholders – District Nodal Officers, Policymakers, Distributors, and beneficiaries – in making Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) a resounding success. The event was organised in New Delhi under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas to encourage, motivate as well as felicitate all frontline field force for their outstanding contribution to PMUY.

The occasion also saw the launch of the PMUY anthem – Ujjwala Bharat Ujjwala – composed and developed by eminent singer and film industry personality Padma Shri Kailash Kher. The PMUY anthem is available on online music platforms such as Amazon, Apple, Hungama, Wynk, Google Play, Saavn, and many others. The anthem aims to reach the Ujjwala message to every household in the country by its powerful and inspiring rendition.

During the occasion, the top three performers in three states which garnered the highest LPG penetration figures i.e. J&K, Chhattisgarh and Assam, were acknowledged and the respective Oil Marketing Company officers in-charge of these states were felicitated by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dr M. M. Kutty, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, and the CMDs of the three Oil Marketing Companies. The 24 top performing district nodal officers were also felicitated on the occasion for their commendable work during Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan and Extended Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan in more than 50,000 villages pan India.

A compilation of experiences from select stakeholders across PMUY spectrum was also released on the occasion.

