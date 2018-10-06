As per reports, the people who are being accused of black marketing include one BJP leader and former corporator, Santosh Kumar. Following the speculation claiming BJP leaders' involvement in black marketing LPG cylinders, SDO Ashish Narayan raided BJP leader's house in Warisaliganj area and recovered 37 LPG gas cylinders from his residence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started Ujjwala Yojana where women falling under BPL (below poverty line) category were provided with a free LPG connection worth Rs 1,600, is currently back in the headlines, not for freeing women from the clutches of chulha but over the black marketing that is reportedly taking place in Bhagalpur district of Bihar. As per reports, the people who are being accused of black marketing include one BJP leader and former corporator, Santosh Kumar. Following the speculation claiming BJP leaders’ involvement in black marketing LPG cylinders, SDO Ashish Narayan raided BJP leader’s house in Warisaliganj area and recovered 37 LPG gas cylinders from his residence.

The following matter also highlights the problems faced by the people who are told that the cylinders are not in stock but the LPG cylinder, issued for the poor, are sold in back market allegedly by BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that they might also probe the complaints of people taking money from the poor in the name of getting the LPG connections. As per a report by Jansatta, the SDO said that acting on a tip-off they raided BJP leader’ house and found 37 LPG cylinders.

On the other hand, refuting the media reports, the accused BJP leader said that the gas agency vendor got late the other day and requested him to keep the cylinders at his house. Later, the gas vendor was present before the police who repeated the same statements made by the BJP leader.

The investigating SDO added that the suspicion grew as they found LPG cylinders in large numbers. He added it is illegal to keep more than seven gas cylinders at home at a particular time. However, the police have registered a case and are currently questioning the gas vendor, Bablu Rai and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) area sales manager.

