On Tuesday, UK and India had a discussion on bilateral interests to develop their relations.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK counterpart Boris Johnson had a telephonic discussion on the bilateral issues to strengthen the trade, technology, investments, defense & security, and people-to-people relations between the two states.

Modi also appreciated the UK for their negotiations on the bilateral Free Trade Agreement as well as for adopting ‘India-UK Roadmap 2030’ during the virtual summit organized last year.

Both UK and India have a brief conversation on the existential crisis of Ukraine. However, Modi was adamant about his approach for Ukraine and Russia as he was neutral without taking any side.

Modi showed faith in the international law for international peace and security to bind with the territorial integrity and sovereignty for all its member states.

However, PM Modi did hope to bring back Indian students and citizens through diplomatic means.