After Indian students based in the United Kingdom expressed concern over the recent rape cases and wrote on women issue safety in India, the National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU) in its Facebook page said its delegates did not receive tickets for the ‘Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath’ event, addresses by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 18, despite prior confirmation.

Last week, NISUA along with many other student groups from 20 British universities wrote to a letter to PM Modi expressing concern over the recent rape cases

After groups of various UK-based Indian students asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take concrete steps to deliver justice to Kathua and Unnao rape victims, the National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU) said they were denied permission to attend ‘Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath’ event which was addressed by PM Modi on Wednesday, April 18 despite prior confirmation. The students came to the social networking site, Facebook, and said in its Facebook page that they did not receive the tickets of the event where PM Modi was expected to respond to its letter on justice to rape victims and on women safety issues in India.

Last week, NISUA along with many other student groups from 20 British universities wrote to a letter to PM Modi expressing concern over the recent rape cases held in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua region and Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao and demanded stringent measures in order to deliver justice to the rape victims and improve safety of women in India. After India students, a group of retired civil servants also in an open letter expressed displeasure over the Centre’s mishandling of gangrape and murder of8-year-old old girl in Kathua region. The letter criticised the Centre failure’s “in performing the most basic of the responsibilities given to it by the people”.

ALSO READ: Kathua rape case: Retired babus say Modi government failed the country at its ‘darkest hour’

In a press conference, the foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale in London, Wednesday denied answering a student who asked him why the tickets of 8 out 9 people were cancelled. He stated that he cannot answer the question as it was a press conference about India-British relations and PM Modi’s visit to Great Britain. The group said on Wednesday its signatories were being ‘‘pressurised to retract’.

ALSO READ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reveals the secret behind his stamina

ALSO READ: Bharat ki Baat, Sabke Saath: Top 10 quotes from PM Narendra Modi’s speech

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App