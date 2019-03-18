UK court issues arrest warrant against Nirav Modi: United Kingdom Court on Monday issued an arrest warrant against Nirav Modi. He would formally be arrested and is likely to be produced in Westminster Court on March 25. However, it is a provisional arrest warrant and Nirav Modi would be entitled to immediate bail. The warrant is seen as a major victory for India which has been trying hard for Nirav Modi's extradition to the country, especially for the ruling party ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

UK court issues arrest warrant against Nirav Modi:A United Kingdom Court on Monday issued an arrest warrant against fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi and it would be served at his residence. He would formally be arrested and is likely to be produced in Westminster Court on March 25, reports said. However, it is a provisional arrest warrant and Nirav Modi would be entitled to immediate bail. It is seen as a major victory for India which has been trying hard for Nirav Modi’s extradition to the country, especially for the ruling party ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Nirav Modi, the prime accused in multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam, was recently seen strolling on a busy street in London’s West End. He had fled India more than a year ago after he was accused of embezzlement. United Kingdom Home Secretary Sajid Javid had cleared his extradition file 9 days ago. Nirav Modi is accused in the $2 billion Punjab National Bank scam case,

After Nirav Modi was spotted in London, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the process to extradite fugitive jeweller is on. Kumar said that the government is aware of his presence in the UK.

The opposition has targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the issue of Nirav Modi.

