Deputy High Commissioner of United Kingdom Andrew Flemming took to twitter to praise 'Andhra Pradesh success model'. In his tweet, Andrew Flemming said that the world should take lessons from the success of Andhra Pradesh model to tackle Covid-19.

The Deputy High Commissioner of the United Kingdom for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Andrew Fleming took to Twitter to shower praises on the way the Andhra Pradesh government has dealt with the Corona pandemic. His tweet says that AP has tested 14,049 per million, mobilised a network of 4.5 lakh volunteers to work with 11,158 village secretaries & pioneered tech to monitor quarantine compliance.’

The Hon’ble Deputy HC further goes to the extent of saying ‘ lessons for the world ( globe)’ meaning that the success of model and strategy of Andhra Pradesh has a lot of lessons in store for administrations across the country .

The ‘AP success model’ as it is now being called had received widespread appreciation from people across the country. From the Union Health Minister Dr.Harshvardhan to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, from various national media houses to the likes of the Indian Medical association , people across professions and social spheres have lauded the success of Andhra Pradesh in the recent past.

Also Read: Class 10 and 12 board exams scrapped, CBSE tells top court

Article documenting Andhra Pradesh success in tackling COVID19. AP has tested 14,049 per million, mobilised a network of 4.5 lakh volunteers to work with 11,158 village secretaries & pioneered tech to monitor quarantine compliance. Lessons for the 🌏

https://t.co/0mUUDvB0gG — Dr Andrew Fleming (@Andrew007Uk) June 25, 2020

Also Read: Our arms not to hatch eggs: Adhir Ranjan’s provocative remark on LAC standoff

The state’s strategies or initiatives have also been adopted by multiple other states in India which reiterates the same. Kerala, TN , Bihar, Telangana are a few states which adopted intiatives like the Volunteer system, technological tools to trace and contain , door-to-door surveys which were successfully implemented by Andhra Pradesh.

Even the United Kingdom was seen calling for volunteers post the success of the volunteer system in AP being covered majorly by National and international media.

Also Read: UK urges India, China to engage in dialogue to resolve ‘worrying’ standoff

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App