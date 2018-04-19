PM Modi who is on his second trip to the UK, doesn’t seem to have appealed to the foreign media, yet. If reports are to be believed, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to create an impact that could be published by the UK media on their front page. However, this is not the first time that Modi failed to create an impact on the foreign media, he was also snubbed by the US media during his visit to meet President Donald Trump.

PM Modi's presence in the London might have proved a change in perception of the government but it seems that the UK is still pretty much in 'no Modi' zone

Narendra Modi who was once denied visa by the United Kingdom was welcomed with open arms on April 18 by the British Prime Minister Theresa May. PM Modi’s presence in the London might have proved a change in perception of the government but it seems that the UK is still pretty much in ‘no Modi’ zone. The 4-day trip of the Prime Minister in London is said to be aimed at improving the bilateral ties between the two nations. However, PM Modi’s welcome to the country was not as he and the Indian media had expected at all.

On April 18, Modi’s arrival day, thousands of noisy protestors with banners greeted PM Modi as he landed in London on Wednesday. The demonstrations were being carried by people to mark their anger over the rising tide of sexual violence including the Kathua and the Unnao rape case. PM Modi also missed the attention of the UK media as all the pages reportedly ran all the news possible but about PM Modi’s UK visit. Some of the leading newspapers like The Telegraph, The Guardian, The Times, Daily mail and several others had given Modi’s 4-day visit a pass.

If reports are to be believed, this is not the first time that PM Modi was snubbed by the foreign media. Earlier, during his visit to the US to meet newly-elected President, Donald Trump, PM Modi had failed to make it to the front page of any foreign newspapers, unlike the Indian media which continuously ran the reports about PM Modi. In the wake of two brutal rapes in the country — Kathua and Unnao — PM Modi is facing strong criticism from all the corners with people demanding strict punishment for the accused. Reacting of all the criticism, PM Modi said that the democracy cannot succeed without constructive criticism. He further added, “I want this Government to be criticised. Criticism makes democracy strong.

While addressing the Indian diaspora, PM Modi also revealed the secret of his stamina. He said that he had been eating at least 1kg to 2 kg of abuses on daily bases since past 20 years. With the remark he also proved his oratory skills as the crowd not only cheered but also raised slogans in support of PM Modi.

