India on Monday has slammed UK parliamentarians for raking up a discussion on the ongoing farmers protest and press freedom in India. Condemning the debate that took place on Monday evening inside British parliamentary premises, The High Commission of India in London has issued a statement stating that instead of a balanced debate, UK parliamentarians made false assertions and casted aspersions on the largest functioning democracy in the world, without any substantiation or facts.

Underlining how it would normally refrain from commenting on an internal discussion involving a small group, it becomes imperative to set the record straight when aspersions are cast by anyone on India, irrespective of their ‘claims of friendship and love for India’.

Held in response to a petition with over lakh signatories, Opposition Labour MP Virendra Sharma suggested that farmer bodies and the Indian government should be counselled to reach an agreement while Liberal democrat MP Layla Moran pointed out that the Indian government can be held accountable due to power of democracy,

In response to the discussion, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Minister Nigel Adams underlined that farm laws are India’s domestic matter. The latest developments have come to light as Indian authorities uncover the forces behind Republic Day violence and the toolkit, which was later ‘mistakenly’ shared by Climate activist Greta Thunberg, leading to the arrest of Disha Ravi among several others.