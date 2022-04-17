Johnson is scheduled to make announcements in Gujarat about new scientific, health, and technology projects

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, will visit India next week and meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to strengthen bilateral ties and security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The tour will begin from Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 21st, where Johnson will meet with top business leaders and discuss the UK and India’s strong commercial, trade, and people relations.

Gujarat, India’s fifth-largest state and the ancestral home of about half of the UK’s British-Indian people, will be visited for the first time by a British Prime Minister.

Johnson is scheduled to make announcements in Gujarat about new scientific, health, and technology projects, as well as big investments in vital businesses in the UK and India.

According to the press release statement, “On Friday, the Prime Minister will fly to New Delhi to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (22nd April). The leaders will undertake in-depth discussions on the strategic defense, diplomatic, and economic collaboration between the UK and India, with the goal of strengthening our strong relationship and increasing security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific”.

According to the British government, Johnson will use his impending visit to India to push forward with the Free Commerce Agreement negotiations, which are estimated to expand bilateral trade by up to 28 billion pounds (USD 36.5 billion) annually by 2035.