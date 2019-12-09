UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his mission to build New India. Along with this, Johnson also mentioned that Indians have a key role in helping the Conservatives win elections in past.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has taken a pledge to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his vision and mission of making a New India. Johnson along with his girlfriend Carrie Symonds on December 8 visited Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London to seek the favour of Indian community votes ahead of General Election which will be held on Thursday. Looking beautiful in a bright pink silk saree, 31-year-old Symonds debuted her formal campaign tour with 55-year-old Johnson on Saturday. Both of them visited the UK’s one of the most famous Hindu temples in Neasden, north-west London.

As we know that PM Modi is on a dreamy mission to build a New India in his 2nd tenure as Prime Minister, UK PM Johnson, whose ruling Conservative Party is currently winning in opinion polls against the opposition Labour Party, has promised to partner and support PM Modi on his mission. He said that he knows Prime Minister Modi is building a new India. And, they in the UK government will support him fully in his endeavour. In an indirect reference to Labour’s perceived anti-India stance over the Kashmir matter in India, he said that there can be no place for racism or anti-India sentiment of any kind in this country.

Johnson, sporting a tilak and garland, took the podium, he added that British Indians have played an important role in helping the Conservatives win elections earlier. When he told Narendrabhai (Modi) about this, he just laughed and said Indians are always on the winning side.

Talking about the temple, he said that the temple is one of the greatest gifts that the Hindu community has given to his country. It is brought to life by the amazing community spirit that inhabits it. Indians are giving back to their society through the great charitable work that they do. London and the UK are lucky to have Indians.

It was the occasion of 98th birthday of guru Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the president of the Swaminarayan Sanstha and the home secretary of UK, Priti Patel, dressed in a beautiful sari, was also present at the event to mark the celebrations.

