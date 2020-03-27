Coronavirus: United Kingdom Prime Minister John Boris found positive for coronavirus, PM has tweeted and informed about his test. Reports said he has mild symptoms of the coronavirus and has self-isolated himself.

Coronavirus: United Kingdom Prime Minister found positive with the novel coronavirus. UK PM tweeted and informed about his test. He said that he ha mild symptoms of coronavirus, he has self-isolated himself. UK Prime Minister said that he will continue to work and will lead the government through video conferencing. He said that he was is on against the deadly virus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was advised by England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty. He asked him to get the check p done as he felt some similar symptoms on him. After the reports found positive, Boris Johnson has been asked to take precautions and has been guided so that he could talk to his team without infected others.

Earlier United Kingdoms’ prime, Charles also found positive with coronavirus and now the Prime Minister of United Kingdom also gets infected. They are the to most superior personalities of the UK and their health is important for all the United Kingdom’s citizens. Well, there are reports that they both are under isolation and the best doctor are treating them.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

According to the reports approximately 3 million people are infected by coronavirus worldwide and over 1900 people have died. The number of infected people is continuously increasing, all the countries are trying to find out the permanent solution to get over it. In India, the number of cases has reached 774 and the death toll is approximately 20. For more such updates stay tuned to NewsX, Stay home! Stay safe!

