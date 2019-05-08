Nirav Modi bail plea rejected again: UK court dismisses fugitive diamond baron's plea: Scotland Yard arrested Modi on March 19 in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore PNB loan default case. A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) was in London to oppose the bail of Modi.

Nirav Modi bail plea rejected again: United Kingdom’s court on Wednesday rejected the bail to Punjab National Bank scam accused Nirav Modi who was arrested by Scotland Yard on March 19, 2019. Rejecting the third bail plea of a fugitive diamantaire, Westminster Court directed him to appear before it on May 30, on the next date of hearing. He was arrested in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore PNB loan default case. A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) was in London to oppose the bail of Modi.

On April 26, the London court had turned down economic offender’s bail plea after he filed the same. The fugitive businessman was presented before a judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court through a video conference from the jail. The PNB accused was lodged at the Wandsworth prison in south-west London after he faced arrest.

UK's Westminster Court rejects bail application of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi. Next hearing to be held 28 days. He was arrested by Scotland Yard on March 19 in connection with the Rs 13,000 Crore PNB loan default case. pic.twitter.com/wAv0kMNUmF — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2019

After ED’s request for his extraction in the money laundering case, the UK court had issued an arrest warrant against him. in March. Modi’s first bail plea was rejected March 20 after UK court sent him to custody till March 29.

In March this year, a British newspaper reported that economic offender was staying in London and had started a new diamond business. He was seen strolling in London’s West End by The Telegraph reporter. Modi did not answer the questions posed by the reporter instead, he dodged the same.

After fugitive jeweler surfaced in the UK capital, the Opposition in the country targetted ruling BJP-led government for its inaction towards the offender.

However, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had responded that the process to extradite PNB scam prime accused is on, adding that the government was aware of his presence in the UK.

The Leader of opposition and Rajya Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad had asserted that it was none other than BJP which helped PNB scam accused to flee the country.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App