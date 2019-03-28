UKPSC Mains 2017: UPSC has declared the result for Higher Subordinate Service Main Examination. The Examination was scheduled between September 26 to September 29, 2019.

UKPSC Mains 2017: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the result for Higher Subordinate Service Main Examination which was held from September 26 to September 29, 2017. The candidates who have appeared for the exams can download their result by visiting the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC), ukpsc.gov.in. The second exam will be organised by the State Public Service Commission between May 28 and May 31, 2019. The final date of the examination will be announced later. The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has declared the list of roll number of the candidates who have been shortlisted but the personalized score and the cut-off for the selection will be released later.

Steps to download the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC):

Step 1: Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, ukpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on the tab saying UPSC state civil services main result.

Step 3: Tap the link saying click here to check exam results.

Step 4: A PDF will open.

Step 5: Check your roll number.

Step 6: Download and print the result for future preferences.

About Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC):

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission popularly known as UKPSC is basically a state agency with permissions to execute the Civil Services Examination for the appointments on entry level to different civil services of the state of Uttarakhand. UKPSC conducts the Combined State / Upper sub-ordinate Preliminary Examination and the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Main Examination. Uttarakhand Public Service Commission was formed on March 14, 2001. The working and handling of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission are controlled by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Procedure and Conduct of Business Rule 2013.

Functions of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission:

Recruitment of the Candidates

Departmental promotion

Taking required disciplinary actions in the Department.

Service rules

Advising the Uttarakhand Government

The recruitment of the candidates is executed on the basis of:

interview.

screening test and interview.

examination and interview.

The preliminary examination, main examination and interview.

