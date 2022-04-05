The major focus of the debate likely to be on the ongoing situation in the eastern European nation. The discussion on the issue will reportedly last for nearly two hours.

The Lok Sabha will today discuss the issue of Ukraine crisis under Rule 193. The notices for the discussion under Rule 193 were moved by Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP N.K. Premachandran and Congress MP Manish Tewari. The discussion will be followed by a reply by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. As per ANI, the discussion on the issue will last for nearly two hours.

Members of Parliament (MPs) are seeking a response by the government about what it has planned to accommodate the students, mostly medical students, whose studies have been affected by the war in Ukraine. However, the major focus is likely to be on the ongoing situation in the eastern European nation.

The government is considering putting forward Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during the debate. Scindia was one of the four special envoys appointed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to oversee India’s repatriation efforts in the Ukraine’s neighbouring countries from where citizens stranded in Ukraine were flown back to India.