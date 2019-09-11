The United Kingdom announced the two-year post-study work visa expanding opportunity for thousands of Indian and international students. Boris Johnson government reversed the decision of Thresa May who scrapped it in 2012.

The Boris Johnson government brought back the two-year post-study work visa for the Indian students. In May 2012, the then Britain home Secretary Theresa May scrapped the two-year post-study work visa. The reintroduction of the programme expected to bring more Indian students to the UK to build a successful career.

After the announcement, the Indian and international students can expand their educational opportunity in the country and join any educational institution in the United Kingdom from the 2020-21 academic session and can complete an undergraduate or postgraduate degree in any subject they like. The students will also be able to stay there for two years and get into any job.

Scrapping the two-year post-study visa made a negative perception about the United Kingdom that the country is not welcoming. The move saw a rapid fall of Indian students in the country where it reduced from the high of 39,090 in 2010-11 to 16,550 in 2016-17. There are 21,165 Indian students currently studying in the UK in the year ending March 2019.

The announcement came into effect on the basis of Brexit, which means the EU citizens cannot take up jobs in the United Kingdom after the country leaves the European Union. However, the current Brexit date is October 31.

The announcement has been lauded by the universities, student organisations and the Foreign Affairs Committee of parliament. Many of them had campaigned for the two-year post-study work visa’s return but it was rejected by the then home secretary and prime minister Theresa May.

Home Secretary of the United Kingdom Priti Patel said the new graduate route will make way for international talented students, be it in technology and engineering or science and maths.

