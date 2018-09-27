While speaking to media, Uma Bharti said that dispute over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid area was never a religious dispute, it was later that the issue was given a communal angle. Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered that hearing for the Ayodhya title case will commence from October 29, 2018. The apex court had given this order after ruling that a mosque is not central to Islam.

Union Minister Uma Bharti on Thursday asserted that the long-standing Ayodhya dispute was never a religious issue in the first place, rather it was turned into one. She explained that Mecca is the religious place for Muslims just like Vatican City is for Christians and it cannot be contended. Similarly, Ayodhya holds the same symbolism for Hindus since it is the birthplace of Hindu God Ram.

While speaking to media, the senior BJP leader said that dispute over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid area was never a religious dispute, it was later that the issue was given a communal angle.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered that hearing for the Ayodhya title case will commence from October 29, 2018. The apex court had given this order after ruling that a mosque is not central to Islam.

Welcoming the court order to begin the case hearing from next month, she said, “It is an important day for me and I welcome the Supreme Court decision on Ayodhya. I hope for a verdict soon.”

While further speaking on the matter, Uma Bharti said, “This isn’t a matter of religious dispute, as Ayodhya is an important religious place for the Hindus because it is the birthplace of Lord Ram. For Muslims, it isn’t a religious place; for them, it is Mecca just like it is the Vatican City for the Christians. This matter was created (turned into a religious one) and later, it finally got transformed into a land dispute.”

Uma Bharti also suggested that the long-standing land dispute can be settled outside the court as well. “These days, every issue is dragged to the court. This case can be settled out of the court,” she added.

