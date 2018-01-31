Uma Bharti said Ganga was the reason for which she was a little bit reluctant to fight elections because she wanted to work with a free spirit. She also refused reports claiming that she wanted to work as an MP rather than a minister. While talking about conspiracy charges against her, LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi in the Babri Masjid case, the minister admitted that she was involved in the Ayodhya case and has never felt guilty about it.

After the reshuffling of portfolios last year, the charge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project Ganga rejuvenation was taken over from Uma Bharti and given to Nitin Gadkari and if reports are to believed, the minister is not very very happy with the changes. In an interview with The Indian Express, Uma Bharti said that she doesn’t mind being given the portfolio of Sanitisation and Drinking Water. She said she is obsessed with the Ganga and what she wanted to do for the cleaning of the river can be done in this department also. After the reshuffle, Uma Bharti in her first interview said Ganga was the reason for which she was a little bit reluctant to fight elections because she wanted to work with a free spirit.

She also refused reports claiming that she wanted to work as an MP rather than a minister. The minister called herself ‘Mowgli’ in politics, adding that it was not her forte and she always felt she was politically unsettled. “I love to watch Mowgli. He was good, lived in the forest and had raw intelligence. He was friendly with the environment, never considered anyone an enemy. But suddenly, he had to come to the human world. People around did not understand him… See, Mowgli has energy, naivety, innocence and was close to nature. He does not know the tricks of the trade —he is single-minded. There are so many similarities between Mowgli and me,” said Bharti.

While talking to the newspaper about conspiracy charges against her, LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi in the Babri Masjid case, the minister admitted that she was involved in the Ayodhya case and has never felt guilty about it. She said if the court finds them wrong, they will accept it. Talking about the violence over food and other lifestyle choices, the BJP minister said had Congress been in power, things would have been worse. She accused the party of creating uproars just to get the attention of people.