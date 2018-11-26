BJP minister Uma Bharti says BJP does not have a patent on Ram temple: BJP minister Uma Bharti on Monday, November 26, welcomed Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's two-day-visit to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh to raise the pitch for building the Ram temple. Appreciating Thackeray's visit, Bharti said that the BJP does not have a patent on Ram temple and Lor Ram belongs to all.

BJP minister Uma Bharti says BJP does not have a patent on Ram temple: Soon after 2 grand events that took place in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh by Shiv Sena and Hindutva outfit Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Union Minister Uma Bharti on Monday, November 26, welcomed Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to the temple town and asserted that the BJP does not have a patent on Ram temple, she further added that Lord Ram belongs to all. Meanwhile, Ayodhya was on edge as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and VHP held massive rallies at the site pushing pitch to the BJP for the construction of the Ram Temple. The VHP earlier held bike rallies and procession all across Uttar Pradesh demanding the same.

Thackeray on his two-day visit to the state participated in the Ram Janambhoomi Andolan and claimed that a Ram temple will be constructed in Ayodhya whether or not the present ruling dispensation stays in power. He further said that he does not have a hidden agenda in coming to the temple town, he is only there to express the sentiments of innumerable Hindus across the world.

Following Thackeray’s visit, many senior BJP leaders hit out at Shiv Sena chief, among them was Uttar Pradesh Deputy Cheif Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who said that the former had no role to pay in the temple movement or even the Dharam Sabha, which was organised by VHP.

Meanwhile, just ahead of the grand rally, The Yogi Adityanath Cabinet announced a proposal to install a Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya, reportedly to be 221 metres — taller that the newly made Sardar Patel statue in Gujarat.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More