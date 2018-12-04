Union Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation Uma Bharti has said that she won't contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Union Minister said that she wants to focus on Ram temple and Ganga cleaning. On Ram temple, Uma Bharti said that there is a need to build a positive environment and consensus among all the parties to bring an ordinance on the construction of the temple.

Union Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation Uma Bharti said that she will not be contesting 2019 General Elections and rather focus on issues like cleaning of the river Ganga and Ram temple. The Union Minister has shared that she has put her perspective in front of the party president Amit Shah and sought permission for the same. Uma Bharti said that this would not mean that she is planning to retire from the active politics but rather than fighting elections, she wants to focus on Ram temple and Ganga cleaning.

Ahead of the elections 2019, the chorus to push the government to focus on the construction of the Ram temple is gradually growing. BJP’s alliance partner Shiv Sena, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), parties including VHP and other stake-holders are trying to push the government to get its act together and build consensus for the construction of the Ram temple, mentioning that it has been years that the issue is pending and people patience is being tested.

Speaking about Ram temple issue, Uma Bharti said that in order to bring an ordinance to construct the Ram temple, a positive environment has to be built and there is no point to agitate on the matter rather a consensus among all the stake-holders, parties should be formed to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Sharing her plans on the cleaning of the river Ganga, Uma Bharti said that she wants to embark on a Ganga tour for a period of about more than a year during which she would stay various places where river Ganga passes through to create awareness about the cleaning programme. Uma Bharti said that has sought the permission for the same from the party leadership.

