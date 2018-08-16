Days after Umar Khalid was attacked by an armed assailant, a video of 2 men claiming responsibility has surfaced on social media platforms. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Special Cell has launched a manhunt to nab the 2 men.

The 2 men have identified themselves as Sarvesh Shahpur and Naveen Dalal and appealed to the police not to “harass” others for the attack.

Days after JNU student and activist Umar Khalid was shot at by an armed assailant, a video of 2 young men claiming to have attacked Khalid has surfaced. The video has gone viral and is being widely circulated across social media platforms. In the 4-minute long video, one man can be seen holding the tricolour and duo can be heard saying that they would surrender at the house of Sikh revolutionary Kartar Singh Sarabha on August 17.

In the video, the 2 men claim that by attacking Khalid we wanted to give a gift to the people on the occasion of Independence Day. They also identified themselves as Sarvesh Shahpur and Naveen Dalal and appealed to the police not to “harass” others for the attack.

The video starts with the 2 men chanting, “Inquilab zindabad, Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata ki jai, jo yeh gaddar nahi bolte (what these traitors don’t say).”

NewsX has accessed the video but won’t publish it due to the inflammatory content.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Special Cell has launched a manhunt to nab the 2 men, with a police officer asserting that if their claim is found to be authentic then they will be arrested.

Umar Khalid was attacked by a man on Monday outside the Constitution Club of India where he had reportedly come to attend an event. The accused had fled the spot after the firing and is yet to be identified.

According to police officials, they are also trying to match the photo of the two persons with the attacker seen in the CCTV footage recovered from the spot.

On Wednesday, the Special Cell recorded statements of Khalid and other eyewitnesses in connection with the case. Police also recreated the crime on the spot to get any leads.

